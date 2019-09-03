Image copyright Copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption David Parnham claimed in court he did not recall writing to the Queen

A self-styled "Muslim Slayer" who sent fake poison to the Queen with a letter saying "The Clowns R Coming 4 You" has been sentenced to 12 years and six months.

David Parnham, 36, posted similar notes to then PM Theresa May and two bishops.

He also sent "Punish a Muslim Day" hate mail urging people to attack and kill Muslims, the Old Bailey heard.

Parnham, from Lincoln, must serve his sentence in hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to prison.

He admitted 15 offences including soliciting to murder, making hoaxes involving noxious substances and bombs and sending letters with intent to cause distress.

The charges relate to hundreds of letters penned between June 2016 and June 2018.

His hoax letter to the Queen triggered a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) response, the court heard.

Letters to Mrs May and two bishops, as well as the Home Office, in October 2016, also contained white powder and made an apparent reference to reports of attacks by people dressed as clowns.