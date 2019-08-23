Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker suffered 17 wounds including three fatal injuries

A 24-year-old man was arguing and saying "no, it wasn't me" in the minutes before he was stabbed to death, a court has heard.

George Barker, from Kent, suffered 17 wounds to the head, body and arms, in the attack at the Double K Gym in Bexley.

Kickboxing champion Charlie Peters, a personal trainer at the gym, told the Old Bailey the row "escalated quickly".

Charles Riddington, 37, from Orpington, denies murder and possessing a knife.

Mr Peters said he was waiting for a client at the gym on 14 November 2016, when he heard a commotion.

Asked by prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC what they appeared to be doing, he said: "They were were talking, they were arguing. George was walking backwards."

He said he could not hear what the argument was about but he heard Mr Barker say "no it wasn't me".

Mr Peters said: "I could see it escalated quickly. You could feel the energy."

Image caption Charles Riddington denies murdering the 24-year-old

The trainer said he saw "maybe four or five" men leaving the gym and running away.

The court heard Mr Peters saw Mr Barker collapse, covered in blood.

He said he asked someone to call an ambulance and tried to provide first aid before emergency services arrived.

Mr Riddington also denies possessing a knife at Littleworth Nurseries in Bexley on the same day.

The trial continues.