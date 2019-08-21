Image caption Robert Lockhart says he had to continually chase officials over compensation and information

Scrapping the high-speed rail link HS2 would be a "disaster" and prevent a transformation of the road and rail network, a strategy group has said.

The government is to examine the costs and benefits of the project and make a decision on its future later this year.

Although a review will "rightly scrutinise" the scheme, Midlands Connect said HS2 must not be dropped or the scope of the scheme changed.

But farmer Robert Lockhart who has lost land to HS2 said it was a "whitewash".

Phase 1 of HS2 between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026, with a second phase to Leeds and Manchester scheduled for completion by 2032-33.

The government approved the scheme in January 2012, but last month the project chairman reportedly warned its cost could rise by £30bn and said it cannot be delivered within its £56bn budget.

Image copyright WSP Image caption Curzon Street is due to open with seven high-speed platforms in 2026

Midlands Connect, which works with local authorities and enterprise partnerships on the region's transport strategies, said the "massive benefits of HS2 to the Midlands" were already being felt.

Its director Maria Machancoses said: "We must not lose sight of the fact that HS2 will transform our transport network for the next century."

She said scrapping the project would "be a disaster for the Midlands and the whole country".

Image copyright Midlands Connect Image caption Maria Machancoses said it would be a disaster if HS2 was scrapped

But Mr Lockhart, who has lost about 35 of his 280 acre farm on the Staffordshire/Warwickshire border to the project said he felt the scheme would not go ahead in full.

"There are so many people and companies involved that no-one knows what they're doing and they're chucking money at it and I've noticed such a waste of resources and time," he said.

Mr Lockhart added: "They've probably realised they've spent too much money and take it to Crewe and postpone the rest. They've made so many promises over it and now the government is so fragile.

"I don't begrudge it happening if they paid me correctly, I've had to haggle and battle over everything."

The rail network is due to arrive in Crewe by 2027 and the station will become a hub when the line later extends to Manchester.

Earlier this month, it was revealed a £137m extension to the West Midlands Metro passing underneath Curzon Street Station - a yet-to-be-built hub for the proposed route - had been delayed by HS2.

Curzon Street is due to open with seven high-speed platforms in 2026.

Analysis

By Phil Mackie, BBC News Correspondent

Image copyright John Bray Image caption Many businesses have already relocated to Birmingham in anticipation of the project going ahead

Work is already under way at Curzon Street in Birmingham to prepare the ground for where the new HS2 terminal will be built.

Besides the facade of the old Victorian station and the sound of diggers there isn't much to see. However if you look back towards the city it becomes clear what HS2 means to Britain's second city.

The skyline is filled with new office buildings and hotels which in turn are surrounded by more than a dozen giant cranes which are building the next developments.

Many of those businesses which have already relocated to Birmingham, or are planning to do so, have made the decision based on the promise of faster connections to London and beyond.

If the project were scrapped or downgraded it's feared that the city's great revival will falter or stop.

However if you live along the route and have seen little or no benefit from the new high speed rail line - only pain and disruption then today's announcement may be more welcome.

The government's review will be chaired by Douglas Oakervee, a civil engineer and former chair of HS2 Ltd.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who will be part of the panel, said he was behind the review and was confident the scheme would go ahead.

"This review means we have to make the business case for HS2 again and win the argument, which I am more than confident of doing," he said.

"HS2 is mission critical for the West Midlands as it will free up the capacity we so desperately need on our existing railways, drive huge economic growth, and is already creating jobs and building new homes in the region."