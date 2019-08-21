Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

A body has been found by emergency services searching for a missing six-year-old boy.

Lucas Dobson slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday while fishing with family.

Kent Police said the body had not been formally identified but Lucas' family have been informed.

Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency crews in the search for Lucas in the past five days.

Ch Insp Mark Weller said it was "deeply tragic and upsetting" and Lucas' family were "understandably devastated".

He added: "We were inundated with offers of assistance from members of the public, who turned out in large numbers to help search for Lucas.

"I know his family are very grateful and touched by the support provided, and I too would like to offer my own personal thanks."

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the Specialist Group International dive team also took part in the search for Lucas.

Vigils were held on Monday evening across Kent, with people lighting candles in an attempt to "light up the coast for Lucas".