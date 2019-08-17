Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Duncan died in hospital shortly after being attacked

A youth has been charged with murdering "devoted father" Peter Duncan, who was stabbed in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Mr Duncan, 52, was attacked after what police said was a chance "coming together" with a group of youths near Old Eldon Square.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police arrested a total of eight teenage boys in connection with his death.

Two 15-year-olds and two aged 17 have been released with no further action.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, have been released under investigation.

