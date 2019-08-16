Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near to Sulhamstead

A police officer has been killed while attending a reported burglary.

PC Andrew Harper, of Thames Valley Police, died at about 23:30 BST on Thursday near the A4 Bath Road between Reading and Newbury in Berkshire.

Ten men aged between 13 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody at various police stations across the area.

A murder investigation has been launched and a cordon is in place at the crossroads near to Sulhamstead.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: "As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time."

Andy Fiddler, from Thames Valley Police Federation, said: "This is totally devastating news.

"All our thoughts - and the thoughts of the entire police family across the UK - are with the family, friends and close colleagues of PC Andrew Harper who died last night.