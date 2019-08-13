England

Body found in missing Nora Quoirin search

  • 13 August 2019
Police searching for missing teenager Nora Quoirin in Malaysia say they have found a body.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

