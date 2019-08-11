Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews were called to Beechmere residential apartments in Crewe at 16:30 BST on Thursday

The actions of an incident commander, first at the scene of a blaze at a retirement complex, "undoubtedly saved lives", a fire chief has said.

About 150 residents were evacuated from the Beechmere residential apartments in Crewe when the fire took hold on Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators are to examine how the blaze, which started in a roof, was able to spread so rapidly.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was not thought to have been arson.

Lee Shears, head of protection with the fire service, said: "From speaking to the incident commander first at the scene, it's clear that the fire wasn't behaving in the way that we would expect, and I must praise his swift and decisive actions in ordering the immediate evacuation of residents.

"His decision undoubtedly saved lives."

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 150 residents were evacuated from the assisted living apartments

Assistant chief fire officer Gus O'Rourke said the incident commander was able to override a "stay put" policy at the premises, which would have required residents to remain in their apartments and be evacuated on a phased basis.

He said: "I must also praise the staff at Beechmere and neighbouring residents.

"They should be truly proud of themselves."

"The support from residents and the wider community of Crewe continues to be an inspiration to us all, and I can't thank them enough for their generosity, patience and understanding during this incident."

Image copyright Darren Faloona Image caption Residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows shut

Residents from properties neighbouring the site were also evacuated but are expected to be allowed to return home soon.

Avantage Cheshire Limited, which runs the complex, said it was "devastated" by the fire and relieved everyone on site was safely evacuated.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene at 16:30 BST on Thursday

Mr Shears added that the section of the building that remained intact would be "crucial" in helping investigators establish what happened.

Crews have been working throughout the weekend to damp down the site, where much of the building collapsed, and will continue the work on Monday.

