Image copyright @MyLittleVoyage Image caption Many tents at the Boomtown festival's campsites were left damaged by the high winds

High winds have affected travel and disrupted many events and attractions.

In Winchester, at the Boomtown Fair, dozens of tents were wrecked overnight on Friday after strong winds tore through the festival's campsites.

While in Ascot, damage to the stage for a concert at the racecourse due to be held later featuring Jessie J and Tinie Tempah led to it being cancelled.

Organisers of Bristol's hot-air balloon festival were also forced to temporarily close the site.

Image caption A mass ascent was brought forward by 24 hours at the annual Balloon Fiesta after bad weather was forecast

In a statement on the event's Facebook page, organisers said: "Unfortunately the weather conditions we've experienced today have meant we will extend our temporary closure overnight, as extensive rain and high winds have caused access problems for getting visitors to and from the event site."

The statement added that they hoped to reopen the event at Ashton Court for the final day of the Balloon Fiesta.

Unsafe

The first day of racing at Cowes Week off the Isle of Wight also had to be cancelled.

Organisers of the annual regatta said the predicted gusts of 45 knots (52mph) were unsafe and "not conducive to good boat racing".

On Wednesday, the Boardmasters music festival in Newquay was cancelled hours before the gates were due to open after storm warnings.

However, the surfing competition element of the event in Cornwall is now back on.

Image caption The Boardmasters site near Newquay had been set up before it was confirmed the event was cancelled

Saturday's events in the Blackpool Air Show were cancelled due to strong winds and heavy rain. Sunday's events - which include acrobatic display teams - are expected to go ahead from 13:30 BST.

For rail travellers, trees on the lines caused delays between Ashford International and Hastings, Guildford and Reading, Newbury and Westbury and between Ipswich and Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

All the trees have since been cleared, National Rail said, although passengers may still experience disruption.

Image copyright Gareth Doodes Image caption Ferries at Dover have been delayed by up to four hours

The Southsea to Ryde hovercraft remains out of service due to adverse conditions on the Solent.

Brittany Ferries said services between Portsmouth and Cherbourg have been cancelled, and P&O is warning passengers to expect delays of up to four hours on the Dover to Calais route due to high winds in the harbour area.

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place for strong winds until midnight.