A 200m exclusion zone has been set up around an industrial estate after acetylene cylinders were discovered in a fire.

Crews were called to Silchester Road, Pamber Heath, on the Hampshire-Berkshire border just after 04:00 BST.

The fire service said the fire is now out but four acetylene cylinders "directly involved in the fire" were being monitored and cooled.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Newsagent Douglas Maclean reported hearing a "mighty big explosion" as he opened up his shop shortly after 04:30 and saw a fireball which "probably went up a couple of hundred feet".

Mr Maclean whose shop is about half a mile from the fire said "jet black smoke could be seen for miles".

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the fire.