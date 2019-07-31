Image copyright Lesley Lomas Image caption Lesley Lomas said she will have to "start all over again" after cleaning the floodwater from her shop

Heavy rain flooded a village farm shop, which has been forced to close, leaving the owners "absolutely gutted".

Lesley Lomas, of Glebe Farm in Astbury, Congleton, said overnight flood waters reached up to her husband's thighs.

There is a flood warning in place for south Cheshire after the Met Office recorded half a month's rain fell in the region in 24 hours.

Roads have been closed in the area and trains are delayed due to the floods.

Virgin Trains and Cross Country said its services have resumed after a landslip earlier blocked the lines, but trains are running at "reduced speeds" between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly. Network Rail released photos of flooding on the track at Kidsgrove in Staffordshire.

Flooding has also closed the A34 between Astbury and Congleton.

Mrs Lomas said she noticed Glebe Farm was flooded after waking up at 05:00 BST and said she has "never seen anything like it".

"We can't believe how much water there is here," she said, estimating the flood water is up to four feet (1.2m) deep but could rise because it is still "absolutely chucking it down".

There was heavy rain in the region over the weekend and on Monday and Mrs Lomas said the ground "just can't take" the sustained downpour.

The Environment Agency said it is closely monitoring weather forecasts and river levels in the area and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

