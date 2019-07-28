Flooding shuts roads and rail lines in north-west England
Roads and rail lines have been closed in north-west England due to flooding.
Motorists faced disruption as sections of the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester were temporarily shut following heavy rain.
Trains between Manchester Victoria station and Southport have also been delayed. Commuters are advised to check National Rail Enquiries.
Flood alerts have been issued across the UK, with disruption expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
A driver of a Lamborghini crashed on the M66 near Ramsbottom after they "lost control on standing water", Greater Manchester Police said.
Heavy rain has also led to delays at the Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire.