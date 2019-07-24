Image copyright Led by Donkeys Image caption The projection appeared on Buckingham Palace after Boris Johnson was elected Conservative leader

A video calling newly appointed PM Boris Johnson a "liar" has been projected on Buckingham Palace, where the Queen will invite the new leader to form a government on Wednesday afternoon.

The projection features a picture of Mr Johnson captioned: "Your Majesty, your new Prime Minister is a liar".

A similar video appeared on Windsor Castle calling the PM a "threat".

Campaign group Led by Donkeys confirmed they are behind the videos.

The video projected on the main facade of the Queen's residence in London featured a picture of the former foreign secretary holding a kipper.

It was a reference to Mr Johnson's claim that the EU's "pointless, expensive, environmentally damaging health and safety" regulations were damaging the trade in kippers.

The video projected on Windsor Castle, the royal residence in Berkshire, called the new Conservative leader a "bully" as it features a clip of Mr Johnson being challenged by BBC presenter Eddie Mair on the Andrew Marr show.

During the 2013 interview, Mr Johnson was pressed over whether he had lied to Conservative leader Michael Howard about allegations of an affair in 2004 - which resulted in his resignation as shadow arts minister - as well as claims he had been sacked from the Times during the late 1980s.

He was also pressed over a 1990 phone conversation where Mr Johnson purportedly agreed to hand over the private address of a journalist who one of his friends wanted beaten up.

Referencing the allegations, Mr Mair said: "You are a nasty bit of work, aren't you?"

The video also featured the former foreign secretary's promise of an extra £350m a week for the NHS after the UK leaves the EU.

Led by Donkeys has started crowd-funding for billboards exposing what it calls Mr Johnson's "lies and hypocrisy".

They have been contacted for comment.