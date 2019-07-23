Image caption Julian Clegg has presented the BBC Radio Solent breakfast programme for more than two decades

BBC Radio Solent presenter Julian Clegg is to step down from presenting the station's breakfast show after more than 20 years.

The 59-year-old announced on-air that his last show on the station, would be on 5 December.

Having first presented the breakfast programme in 1997, he said it was "time for a lie-in".

BBC Radio Solent managing editor Sarah Miller described him as an "outstanding presenter".

Clegg broke the news to listeners on his show, broadcast to Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight, shortly after 08:00.

He said: "I'm going to be 60 on 5 December, and that is going to be my last breakfast show and my last show on BBC Radio Solent.

"I don't want the next four months to be a big goodbye - we'll have plenty of time for goodbyes, but thank you for being a wonderful audience."

Ms Miller said: "I think it goes without saying that to present a breakfast show for so many years requires a very special, talented and resilient person.

"He's a rare breed of presenter who can guide listeners from the tough, dark news to the funny and inspiring stories with a radio craft hard to achieve, but he makes it sound so easy."