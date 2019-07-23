Image copyright West Midlands olice Image caption From left: Kadim Shah, John Shorthouse, and Roshan Singh targeted homes in rural areas

Three "dangerous" men have been jailed for conspiring to commit "more than 30 burglaries", stealing guns during some of the break-ins.

The weapons were sold on to criminal gangs in Birmingham, police said.

Kadim Shah, 21, John Shorthouse, 23, and Roshan Singh, 29, targeted homes in the south of the city and rural parts of Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday they were each jailed for more than 15 years.

They had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle, two counts of robbery and possession of firearms.

Police said the men stole property totalling an estimated £700,000 including cars and watches as well as legitimately-owned shotguns.

The West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit became involved in the investigation after noticing a "surge in burglaries".

Ch Insp Ronan Tyrer from the unit said: "The offences were unsophisticated and frightening, where these men turned up wearing balaclavas and smashed their way into properties in broad daylight.

"We have successfully put three very dangerous men behind bars and in doing so, we are helping to reduce the supply of weapons being transported from other areas of the country into Birmingham."

The West Midlands force said the men were linked to more than 30 burglaries.

The sentences in full:

Shah of Lewis Road, Stirchley, Birmingham, was sentenced to 15 years, two months.

Singh, of South Acre Avenue, Birmingham, who also admitted driving while disqualified, was jailed for 16 years.

Shorthouse, of Greenford Road, Warstock, Birmingham, who also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and driving while disqualified, was jailed for 16 years, eight months.

