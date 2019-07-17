Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh went missing in 1986 aged 25

Police searching land in Worcestershire in connection with the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh say it has concluded having recovered "no evidence".

The body of Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986, has never been found and her killer never charged.

The latest search, in Pershore, began on 3 July and involved the "excavation of several areas" by archaeologists.

Ms Lamplugh's family have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers "remain committed to securing justice for Suzy and her family".

The ongoing investigation into the estate agent's disappearance and suspected murder is being led by the force's central specialist crime command.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption During the search, a large cordon was in place next to the field police were investigating

The new information which led to the fresh search followed publicity about the search last year of a property in Sutton Coldfield which once belonged to the mother of prime suspect John Cannan.

Cannan, 64, who is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, was named as a suspect in Ms Lamplugh's murder in 2002.

Image caption Police searched the former home of John Cannan's mother last year

There have been searches for Ms Lamplugh - who was officially declared dead in 1994 - in Worcestershire previously, when police excavated a field near the former Norton Army Barracks in 2000 and 2001 and land near the village of Drakes Broughton in 2010.

The 2010 site is near to what had been the latest area of interest, but the search there was called off, too, after no evidence connected to the case was found.

