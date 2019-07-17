Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Simon Brown was killed on the Gatwick Express in August 2016

A rail firm has been fined £1m after a man died when he leant out of an unlocked train window.

Simon Brown, 24, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, was killed when he hit his head on a steel gantry on the side of the track while on the Gatwick Express in London in August 2016.

In May, train company Govia Thameslink Railway pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach.

Along with the fine, the firm was ordered to pay £52,267 in costs.

Mr Brown had been previously described by friends as a life-long railway fanatic who was working in the rail industry.

He first volunteered on the Bluebell Railway aged nine and was working as an engineering technician with Hitachi Rail Europe in Bristol.