Five people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after "appalling scenes" which saw three of them being stabbed.

The five males were arrested after police "responded to reports of violence in several locations" in Nuneaton town centre on Monday evening.

A boy of 16, from Nottingham, and 17-year-old from Nuneaton are being treated in hospital for stab wounds.

None of the injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

West Mercia Police added that a 19-year-old man was treated for a stab wound in hospital and later discharged. He is currently in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy from Cannock and 16-year-old from Nuneaton were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are also in custody.

Supt Mike Smith, from the force, said it was believed those involved in the violence were "known to each other" and other members of the public were not targeted.

"Following the appalling scenes in Nuneaton last night I would like to reassure local people that we have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for the disorder to ensure they are quickly brought to justice," he said.

"The violence occurred across a number of different sites so detectives are working hard to establish exactly what happened and who was involved."

Officers were called to a "report of violence" in Queens Road and further disorder was reported in Mount Street, Coton Road and the recreation ground at Pool Bank Street.

Anyone with information was urged to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

