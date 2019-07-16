Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at a traffic island

A motorcyclist and passenger have been seriously injured in a crash following a police operation.

The bike crashed at a traffic island in Stourbridge on Monday night and the man and woman, aged 21 and 18, were taken to hospital.

Police said the bike was among vehicles that drove off when officers responded to reports of speeding on the A456 in Hagley, Worcestershire.

The matter has been referred to the police watchdog.

The male motorcyclist has non-life threatening injuries but his passenger is in a critical condition, says West Midlands Police.

Their bike hit the traffic island at Wollescote Road at 22:20 BST, according to the force on whose patch the crash happened.

Neighbouring West Mercia officers had responded to the speeding reports at about 21:50 BST.

"On arrival, a number of vehicles left the scene," a West Mercia spokesperson said, adding "a short time later one of these vehicles, a motorcycle, was involved in a collision".

He said: "The West Mercia Police car was not involved in the collision with the motorcycle and was not pursuing it."

