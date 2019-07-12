John Leslie charged with sexual offence

Image copyright PA Image caption John Leslie is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The 54-year-old is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the victim was 30.

Scotland Yard said Mr Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman on 5 June.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 25 July.

Mr Leslie began his TV career in 1989 when he became a presenter on BBC's Blue Peter.

He appeared on the children's TV show for five years with co-hosts including Caron Keating, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, and Diane-Louise Jordan.

He then went on to present ITV's This Morning and was also a regular host of the Wheel of Fortune game show.