Image copyright PA

A former teacher at a boarding school has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil 43 years ago.

Roger Martin denied sexually abusing the boy, 10, at Christ's Hospital School, in Horsham, West Sussex, between September and December 1976.

Martin, 83, from Great Dunham, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, was jailed for four years following a trial at Hove Crown Court.

He was told he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.