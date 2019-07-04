England

Christ's Hospital School teacher guilty of indecently assaulting pupil

  • 4 July 2019
Roger Martin Image copyright PA
Image caption Retired teacher Roger Martin denied sexually abusing a 10-year-old pupil

A former teacher at a boarding school has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a pupil 43 years ago.

Roger Martin denied sexually abusing the boy, 10, at Christ's Hospital School, in Horsham, West Sussex, between September and December 1976.

Martin, 83, from Great Dunham, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, was jailed for four years following a trial at Hove Crown Court.

He was told he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The independent school charges fees of up to £31,500 a year

