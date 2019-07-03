New police search in Suzy Lamplugh case

Police investigating the disappearance 33 years ago of estate Suzy Lamplugh are searching land in Worcestershire following "new information".

The body of Ms Lamplugh, who disappeared from London in 1986, has never been found and her killer never charged.

Metropolitan Police officers are now searching areas of land in Pershore.

Ms Lamplugh's family has been notified and police will remain at the scene until a "thorough search" is complete.

