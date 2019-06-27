Image copyright RSPCA Image caption During Gary's 578 days at the kennels, another 194 other dogs were rehomed

A lurcher has been rehomed after spending 578 days in kennels - thought to be the longest time a dog has been kept by the RSPCA.

Three-year-old Gary spent nearly half his life at South Godstone Animal Centre in Surrey after his original owners gave him up, the charity said.

The RSPCA said as far as it was aware Gary had broken the record for its longest-staying resident.

He has been rehomed by a couple from West Yorkshire - over 200 miles away.

During Gary's stay, another 194 other dogs were rehomed before a suitable offer was made for him, the animal charity said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Staff said they were delighted the lurcher has now found his forever home

Emily Jefferson, animal care assistant, said: "We are all delighted this has worked out for him.

"Of course it's also tinged with sadness saying goodbye as we will miss him.

"You can't help but get attached when a dog has been with you that long and he was always in reception with us as he's such a happy soul who loves being around people."

Gary has been adopted by Joanne Baxter and her partner Andrew, from Castleford.

"I was worried I would be far down the list to adopt him as we live so far away but I don't think he had had too much interest so we were invited down to meet him and it went from there," she said.

"He is such a lovely friendly animal, a real character [and] certainly knows where the fridge is."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Gary has been adopted by a couple from West Yorkshire after they saw an appeal

Another lurcher called hector hit the headlines earlier this year, after spending 500 days at a centre in Devon.

Two-year-old Hector had been looking for a home since 2017, and was rehomed in February after an appeal.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The record is thought to have previously been held by Hector, another lurcher

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk