A man has been charged with murder following a collision on the A303 in which a 63-year-old man died.

Tarkan Agca, 23, of Crusader Way, Watford, is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.

The collision happened near Solstice Park, near Amesbury, on Friday afternoon.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said the victim had yet to be formally identified. Police are still urging witnesses to come forward.