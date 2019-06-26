England

Solstice Park collision: Man charged with murder

  • 26 June 2019

A man has been charged with murder following a collision on the A303 in which a 63-year-old man died.

Tarkan Agca, 23, of Crusader Way, Watford, is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.

The collision happened near Solstice Park, near Amesbury, on Friday afternoon.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said the victim had yet to be formally identified. Police are still urging witnesses to come forward.

