Pink rainbows spotted over south and west of England
Pink rainbows have been spotted in the south and west of England.
The phenomenon was captured in areas including Dorset, Somerset and Gloucestershire on Monday evening.
A rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky.
"Rainbows witnessed at dawn and dusk can, on occasion, be pink because of the low sun angle at that time of day," said BBC Weather expert Lan Boutland.
"At sunrise and sunset, the sunlight has to travel through a thicker slice of atmosphere and so much of the shorter wavelength light has been scattered by the time it reaches our eye.
"This leaves mostly the red end of the spectrum to be refracted and reflected - hence the pink appearance."