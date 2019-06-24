Image copyright Google Image caption The luxury Evoque found in Beak Street looked "out of place," said police

A man has been arrested after a keyless fob in his pocket opened the doors of a stolen Range Rover being guarded by police.

The Evoque 4x4 was seen in Birmingham city centre on 21 June by officers, who suspected it had cloned plates.

"They were making arrangements to seize the car when a man approached and unwittingly activated the door system," West Midlands Police said.

Insp Al Teague described the incident as "great timing".

A 26-year-old man was detained at the scene. When the car was searched, a loaded revolver was found in the glove box.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A revolver with two bullets in the chamber was found in the stolen car

The luxury vehicle was one of four cars stolen during a burglary in Hampton Lucy, Warwickshire, on 12 June.

"It was a fantastic spot by a member of the team," said Insp Teague, from Birmingham's organised crime unit.

"They thought the Evoque looked out of place and didn't think the screws in the registration plate were the type used by Land Rover.

"They carried out some inquiries which proved the car was stolen… and moments later the man walked by them with the keyless entry fob in his pocket and popped open the doors."

Latest news from the West Midlands

He added the seizure of the gun was "potentially life-saving".

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of car theft, possession of a pistol and burglary. He was bailed pending further inquiries and will be questioned again in July.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.