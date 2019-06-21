Image copyright Google Image caption Work was stopped following the fall on Wednesday at the Barratt development by London Road in Nantwich

A man has died after falling from scaffolding at a building site.

The 53-year-old man was seriously injured at the Stapeley Gardens development, near Nantwich, Cheshire, on Wednesday.

He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but later died, Barratt Homes said.

Cheshire Police said it had launched an investigation into the incident, with assistance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

In a statement, the firm added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time."

The developer said it was continuing to work with the HSE on the investigation.

