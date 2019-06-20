Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann has been charged with offences including rape, false imprisonment and kidnap

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting a man charged with kidnapping and raping multiple women.

Joseph McCann, 34, of Aylesbury, is due to face trial over 21 charges including rape, false imprisonment and kidnap.

Four men and two women, aged between 27 and 66, were arrested at addresses across England on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in police custody, Scotland Yard said.

The force said warrants had been executed on Thursday in the following locations: