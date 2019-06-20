Joseph McCann: Six arrested on suspicion of assisting rape-accused
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting a man charged with kidnapping and raping multiple women.
Joseph McCann, 34, of Aylesbury, is due to face trial over 21 charges including rape, false imprisonment and kidnap.
Four men and two women, aged between 27 and 66, were arrested at addresses across England on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They all remain in police custody, Scotland Yard said.
The force said warrants had been executed on Thursday in the following locations:
- A 34-year-old man in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. He was also held held on suspicion of possessing firearms, including a stun gun and CS spray
- A 27-year-old man in Watford
- A 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man in Birmingham