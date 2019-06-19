Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had been flying to join his new team, Cardiff City, when the plane carrying him crashed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash.

The striker, who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue.

The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.

Mr Sala, 28, had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey.

His body was recovered in February but Mr Ibbotson's has never been found.

Mr Sala's body was brought to Portland in February and Dorset Police has been carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.