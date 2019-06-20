Image copyright Google Image caption Work was stopped following the fall on Wednesday at the Barratt development by London Road in Nantwich.

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a height at a building site in Cheshire.

North West Ambulance Service was called to the Stapeley Gardens development near Nantwich on Wednesday.

It said a man in his forties was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Barratt said it is currently working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish in more detail what happened.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers were called to reports that a 45-year old man had fallen from scaffolding at a building site in Nantwich at about 09:30 BST.

All work on site has been stopped.

