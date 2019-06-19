Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Twins Christopher and Lucy Pyatt-Pierce, along with Kyle Ashton were sentenced on Friday

A 15-year-old boy was held captive for almost six hours and tortured for knocking over a drink.

He was slashed with a knife, burned with cigarettes, attacked with a curtain pole and had his genitals burned with a lighter, West Midlands Police said.

The attack was led by Kyle Ashton and 18-year-old twins Christopher and Lucy Pyatt-Pierce at a flat in Highgate, Birmingham on 29 September.

All three have now been jailed.

The force said Ashton, 19, instigated the attack at a flat in New Moseley Road, after the boy spilled a drink on the floor.

He offered to clear up the mess, but Ashton demanded he lick it up and poured a Pot Noodle over his head.

Christopher Pyatt-Pierce punched the teenager several times, police said, while his sister Lucy goaded her co-defendants to lash out, and filmed it on her mobile phone.

He was later found wandering the streets in just a T-shirt.

On Friday at Birmingham Crown Court, Ashton, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Lucy Pyatt-Pierce, of Ashby Road in Burton-upon-Trent, was jailed for four years for the same crimes.

Christopher Pyatt-Pierce, from Glendower Road, Perry Barr, was given a two-year sentence having been found guilty of grievous bodily harm plus false imprisonment.

