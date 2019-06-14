Image caption The company had 19 stores across the north of England

More than 130 people have lost their jobs after a chain of linen shops went out of business.

The Yorkshire Linen Company operated 19 stores across the north of England, selling towels, bedding and curtains.

Its closure comes four months after the firm shut eight stores as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) designed to keep the business going.

Administrator BDO said the closure was down to challenges on the High Street.

Graham Newton, from BDO, said it was working to support the company's creditors and employees.

"Extremely unpredictable market conditions, coupled with the well documented challenges facing High Street retailers have had a significant negative impact on trading in recent months," he said.

"Despite the considerable efforts of management and their team, it has not been possible to secure a sustainable future for the business."

The company is one of a number of Yorkshire-based retailers to face problems over the past few years. In 2018, Poundworld, which was based in Normanton, went in to administration with the loss of 5,100 jobs.

Yorkshire Linen had shops in:

Blaydon

Birkenhead

Bishop Auckland

Consett

Darlington

Hartlepool

Huddersfield

Hull

Huyton

Keighley

Leeds

Leigh

Liverpool

Middlesbrough

Peterlee

South Shields

Sunderland

Wakefield

Warrington

