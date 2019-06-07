Image copyright Melinda Peacock Image caption Judge John Hayman is the oldest recipient of an honour in the latest list

A 100-year-old judge and a street cleaner are among those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Also among the 1,073 names are a police officer who worked in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack and a doctor working to stop another Harold Shipman-type scandal.

Fifteen foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children are being appointed MBEs.

The chief executive of the Stephen Lawrence Trust is being appointed OBE.

Dr Rajesh Patel, 58, who is appointed MBE, has been a GP in Hyde, Greater Manchester, for 25 years.

He identified flaws in the system which, had they been solved previously, may have uncovered Shipman's wrong-doing much earlier.

Now they have been resolved they should prevent future such scandals, his citation said.

Shipman, who died in 2004, killed at least 215 patients.

Image copyright Raj Patel Image caption Dr Raj Patel has been appointed MBE for services to health care

At 100 years old, Judge John Hayman is the oldest recipient of an award and is getting the British Empire Medal (BME) for his work in Binsted and Alton, Hampshire, where he "continues to work with dedication and imagination to enhance village sports facilities".

Sonia Watson, the chief executive of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, is appointed OBE for her work helping disadvantaged people from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds to pursue a career in architecture - the chosen career of the murdered teenager.

Simon Rowe, an officer at Wiltshire Council, is to become MBE for his "tireless working" to return Salisbury to normality after the Novichok poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old aspiring architect, was murdered in a racist attack in London in 1993

Image copyright Wiltshire Council Image caption Simon Rowe has been recognised for working to return Salisbury to normality

Kathryn and Peter Shippey, from Sunderland, are also to become MBEs after they launched a campaign for the inclusion of autism-friendly rooms at sports stadiums which has been supported by Sunderland, Celtic and Chelsea as well as other clubs around the world.

Cornwall couple David and Elizabeth Carney-Haworth are appointed OBEs for their work with children affected by domestic abuse through their organisation Operation Encompass.

Golfer Georgia Hall, from Bournemouth has been appointed MBE following her win in the 2018 Women's British Open.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Georgia Hall won the British Open in August last year

BEMs are also being awarded to Thomas McArdle, a 61-year-old street cleaner from Liverpool, and PC Alison Suffield of Lancashire Police for her response to the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

Mr McArdle, who has been cleaning the streets since 2006, is getting his honour for services to Liverpool, where he is known for his "great sense of humour and positive outlook which brightens other people's day".

His citation said he was known in the Kensington and Old Swan areas for being "polite, courteous and hard-working" and regularly going above his duties, often picking up litter and cleaning graffiti in his spare time.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Manchester Arena bomb attack killed 22 people and injured 116

PC Suffield, 45, is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear tactical advisor and police search advisor with a "deep knowledge" of identifying victims of a disaster.

She went to the Manchester arena on 22 May after Salman Abedi detonated a bomb targeting those attending an Ariana Grande concert.

The officer became the first manager at the scene responsible for gathering evidence, identifying victims and ensuring "the dignity of the deceased was protected" at a "distressing" and "structurally unsafe" scene.

She stayed for almost 24 hours to recover victims, so their bodies could be returned to families "in the shortest time possible".

Image copyright Naseem Akhtar Image caption Naseem Akthar has organised numerous exercise events for women in Birmingham

Also being awarded a BEM is Naseem Akthar, 51, from Birmingham, for her work in running culturally sensitive exercise groups for women in the city since 1998.

Events have included "Ramadan special" bike rides and classes aimed at women for whom mixed lessons are frowned upon.

Mrs Akthar said being awarded a BEM was "honourable and wonderful all at once".