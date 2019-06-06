Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg praised Jo Farrell's "extensive and varied career".

Durham Police has appointed its first female chief constable.

Jo Farrell, who is currently the force's deputy chief constable, was confirmed in the post by Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg.

In March, Mike Barton announced that he would be stepping down after seven years as chief constable.

Ms Farrell became Durham's deputy in 2016, when she moved from Northumbria Police where she was the force's assistant chief constable.

Lucy Hovvels, chair of the Durham's police and crime panel, said: "We were impressed with Jo's breadth of experience and therefore pleased to endorse her appointment."

Ms Farrell is due to take up her post on Friday.