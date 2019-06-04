Image copyright Mary Clark Image caption Nigel Ackroyd ran the Warwick shop after opening a similar shop in Hinckley

Tributes have been paid to a sweet shop owner, who made the headlines when he used sweet sales to predict a general election outcome.

Nigel Ackroyd, 57, who ran traditional sweet shop Mary's Sweet Memories, Warwick, died from cancer on Friday.

He married Mary Clark in September at a colourful Charlie and the Chocolate factory-themed wedding.

A notice in his shop before his death said he was going to the Big Sweet Shop in the sky.

Ms Clark said running the shop was his dream after a previous career in radio.

"It wasn't a job for him, it was heaven. He enjoyed every single minute there," she said.

"He loved meeting people and so many customers became friends."

Image copyright Mary Clark Image caption Nigel Ackroyd dressed as sweet maker Willy Wonka for his wedding last September

Ms Clark, from Burbage, Leicestershire, met Mr Ackroyd at a conference 11 years ago.

"He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. We have had so many messages from people," she said.

The couple have five grown-up children from previous relationships.

The shop hit the headlines in 2017 when it used people's sweet choices to try and predict the general election result.

One the shop's Facebook page, customers paid tribute to a "lovely gentleman" and said children loved spending their money there.

Mr Ackroyd's former radio colleagues were among those paying tribute.

