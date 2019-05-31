Image copyright Tumblr/YouTube Image caption Alice Cutter and Mark Jones were on trial along with two others

Jurors have failed to reach verdicts against four people accused of being in neo-Nazi group National Action.

Alice Cutter, 22, and fiancé Mark Jones, 24, of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, had denied being members.

Garry Jack, 23, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, 18, of Bagnall Avenue, Daybrook, Nottingham, also denied any wrongdoing.

The jury was discharged after deliberating for more than 37 hours.

Image copyright PA Image caption Connor Scothern, along with the others, denied being part of the group which was banned in December 2016

The 11 members at Birmingham Crown Court were unable to reach verdicts on any of the defendants.

Prosecution barrister Barnaby Jameson QC told the judge that a retrial would be sought.