HP Sauce has taken a cue from its namesake - with a redesign of its famous label.

Bottles of the quintessentially British condiment, named after the Houses of Parliament, usually show the Elizabeth Tower - commonly known as Big Ben.

But the firm behind the piquant garnish has added scaffolding to the design to reflect current restoration works.

Heinz claims it is the first change to the butty booster's bottle design in 123 years.

Bosses at the US food giant revealed the change on the tower's 160th anniversary.

HP's history, potted

HP Sauce got its name as it was reputedly served at Parliament

It was rumoured the brown sauce, made with a malt vinegar base and a blend of fruits and spices, was much-loved by MPs in the early 20th Century

In the 1960s and 1970s it became known as "Wilson's Gravy" because the wife of then prime minister, Harold Wilson, told The Times he would smother his food in it

A bottle of centenary HP Sauce made for him sold for £250 in an auction this month

The sauce was made at a factory in Aston, Birmingham, from 1875 when the Midland Vinegar Company was started by Edwin Moore

Mr Moore bought the recipe from a Nottingham grocer who owed him money

Heinz bought the company amid mass protests, and moved production to Holland with the loss of about 125 jobs

The last bottle made in Birmingham came off the production line in 2007

Its West Midlands factory - along with its famous HP tower - was demolished in the same year

The redesigned bottles will be available nationwide from June until the restoration of the tower is complete.

Big Ben fell silent in August 2017 before repair works began.

Its new temporary look has confused tourists, who have arrived disappointed to find their selfies scuppered by scaffolding.

The works are due to be completed in 2021.

