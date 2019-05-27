Filmore and Union cafe chain collapses with 80 job losses
The firm behind a chain of cafes has collapsed blaming severe cash flow problems and poor trading conditions.
The Filmore and Union chain operated 17 sites in Yorkshire and the North East and employed around 230 people.
Administrators were appointed on Friday and have arranged the partial sale of the production kitchen and 10 stores.
That plan aims to safeguard 150 jobs, but the remaining sites have ceased trading with the loss of 80 posts.
Phil Pierce, from the administrators FRP Advisory LLP, said the company's outlets included stand-alone cafes, in-store and train station cafes, as well as the head office and production kitchen in Wetherby, West Yorkshire.
He said he was pleased to have disposed of some sites to Coffeesmiths Collective Ltd, in a deal "which crucially protects a large number of jobs".
"Unfortunately, it has not been possible to secure the sale of all sites, and we are working with the Redundancy Payments Service to provide support for all employees affected at this difficult time."
The sites sold include:
- Beverley
- Ilkley
- Newcastle (John Lewis)
- Nottingham (John Lewis)
- York (John Lewis)
- Redbrick Mill, Batley
- Wetherby
- York Train Station (platform 3 and platform 8)
- Newcastle Train Station
- Production Kitchen (Wetherby)
Sites closing include:
- York city centre
- Harrogate
- Skipton
- Moortown
- Harrogate Deli
- Wetherby Deli
- Jesmond
- Wetherby, head office
