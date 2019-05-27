Image copyright PA Image caption The West Midlands turnout was 31.1% this year, down from 32.4% in 2014.

The Brexit Party has taken more than a third of the votes in the West Midlands' European Parliament election.

The party took 38% of the vote in the region and will have three MEPs, while Labour, the Conservatives, Greens and Liberal Democrats each have one.

UKIP, which won three seats in the 2014 European Parliament elections, now has no West Midlands MEPs, while Labour and the Conservatives each lost one.

The West Midlands turnout was 31.1% this year, down from 32.4% in 2014.

The Brexit Party MEPs are Rupert Lowe, a former chairman of Southampton Football Club, Martin Daubney, former editor of lads' magazine Loaded, and Andrew Kerr.

Neena Gill and Anthea McIntyre both held their seats representing Labour and the Conservatives respectively.

It was a comeback for Liberal Democrat Phil Bennion who lost his seat in 2014, while Ellie Chowns gained a seat for the Greens.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Click here for full UK results Find out who was elected in your area Search postcode, country or region (eg Scotland or West Midlands) The results for your area are not in yet * Votes counted as first preference. Vote share figures not included because of the STV electoral system Find out more about elections in Northern Ireland

Sion Simon and Dan Dalton, who had represented Labour and the Conservatives respectively, both lost their seats.

The West Midlands constituency has seven MEPs representing Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands metropolitan area.

Full UK results

Results in maps and charts

Live: England results and reaction

Analysis by Patrick Burns, political editor, BBC Midlands

The region which registered the highest proportion of Leave votes in the 2016 referendum has now delivered an equally thumping victory to Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party.

Over half a million West Midlands voters have sent three Brexit Party MEP's to the new European Parliament. That matches the number achieved last time by UKIP.

The Brexit Party drew support from both the Conservatives and Labour, who both lose one seat and now have one each in what will be seen as a punishment for their failure either to deliver Brexit on time, or to find an effective compromise at Westminster.

The Conservatives finished fifth behind the Greens, who now have their party's first West Midlands MEP.

The other big message of the night is that Remain supporters congregated around the Liberal Democrats and to a lesser extent the Greens.

What's already clear is that these results will have a heavy impact not only on the Conservative leadership race, but also on the debate within Labour over whether or not it should clarify its position as a party of Remain or a party that really does want Britain to leave the EU.