Brexit Party wins two North East seats in Euro vote
- 26 May 2019
The Brexit Party has won two of the three seats in the North East constituency in the European elections.
Labour held on to one of its seats, but lost the other.
The region's MEPs in the new parliament will be the Brexit Party's John Tennant and Brian Monteith, and Judith Kirton-Darling for Labour.
In his victory speech at the count in Sunderland, Brian Monteith pledged to bring about a "clean break Brexit".
