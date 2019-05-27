Image copyright PA Image caption Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe won for the Brexit Party

Former MP Ann Widdecombe won one of three seats for the Brexit Party in South West England, with the Conservatives losing both their seats.

She said the result "reaffirms" the 2016 referendum and that her new party "speaks for the people, that we want a say in the negotiations".

The other winners for the Brexit Party were James Glancy and Christina Jordan.

The Liberal Democrats took two seats, with the Green Party taking one of the six seats available in the region.

Martin Horwood and Caroline Voaden took the two Lib Dem seats, with Molly Scott Catro retaining a seat for the Greens.

The Brexit Party took 36.7% of the vote while the Conservatives lost more than 20% of their support in the region.

Of the remain parties, the Lib Dems were up by more than 12% while the Greens were up by 7%.