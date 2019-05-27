England

Brexit party takes three seats in Yorkshire and Humber

  • 27 May 2019
John Longworth, The Brexit Party candidate
Image caption John Longworth is one of three Brexit Party MEPs elected in Yorkshire

The Brexit Party has taken three of the six seats in the Yorkshire and Humber region in the European election.

Labour won one seat but lost another with the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party gaining a seat each and the Conservatives losing their seat.

The Brexit Party received 36% of the vote with 470,351, with Labour taking 16%, the Lib Dems 15% and the Green polling 13% of the vote

The turnout for the Yorkshire and Humber region was 33.52%.

