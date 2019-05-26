Two charged after Sheffield children 'rescued'

A man and a woman have been charged after two children died in an "incident" at a house in Sheffield.

Two boys died and four children were "rescued" from the property in Shiregreen at 07:30 BST on Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

