Image caption In one case a patient at Whorlton Hall was told by her care worker that her family were "poison"

Ten workers have been arrested over the alleged abuse of patients at Whorlton Hall hospital following a BBC Panorama investigation

Seven men and three women were arrested at addresses in Barnard Castle, Bishop Auckland, Darlington and Stockton.

Undercover filming appeared to show adults with learning disabilities and autism being mocked and intimidated.

The site had at least 100 visits by official agencies in the year before the abuse was discovered.

Those arrested were being questioned about offences relating to abuse and neglect at the privately-run NHS-funded unit, Durham Police said.

Care minister Caroline Dinenage told the House of Commons she was "deeply sorry that this has happened".