Image copyright Mark Ruffell Image caption A huge pile thought to include hospital or GP surgery waste was found on a path in Hampshire on Saturday

Police investigating 35 cases of large-scale fly-tipping across southern England have arrested a man.

The largest pile of rubbish, weighing 120 tonnes, was dumped on a roundabout near Ockham, Surrey, on 4 April.

Waste, weighing between 20 and 40 tonnes, has been fly-tipped in Kent, Hampshire, Buckinghamshire and London.

A 44-year-old man from Maidenhead, Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of depositing waste without a permit and was bailed until 18 June, police said.

In the most recent instance, a huge pile, thought to include hospital or GP surgery waste, appeared on a path in Upton Grey, Hampshire, on Saturday.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A tipper lorry has been seized by investigators

The waste dumping began in March with seven episodes of fly-tipping in 10 days in the Guildford area, the Environment Agency said.

Investigators seized a tipper lorry and a van during Tuesday's arrest at Eton Wick.