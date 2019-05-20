Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The appointment of Deputy Chief Constable Jo Farrell to the top job will be subject to a confirmation hearing next month

The deputy chief constable of Durham Police is the preferred candidate to become the new head of the force.

In March, Mike Barton announced that he would be stepping down after seven years in the post.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Ron Hogg has now named the current deputy, Jo Farrell, as the preferred choice.

The move, which followed a "rigorous recruitment process", will be subject to a confirmation hearing of the Police and Crime Panel on 6 June.

Jo Farrell became Durham's deputy in 2016, after moving from Northumbria Police where she was assistant chief constable.

Mr Hogg said the latest recruitment process included interviews by a panel of senior public figures, a community representative, and an external human resources expert, as well as focus groups, and psychometric testing.

He said; "Jo's extensive and varied career in several forces brings a breadth and depth of experience to what will be a very challenging and varied role."