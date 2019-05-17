Image copyright Jim Feng Image caption Cheshire Police said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute

Police say there will be no further action over the death of a fox allegedly killed during a hunt.

Footage appeared to show a dead fox being placed in a bin bag - the aftermath of a hunt in Cheshire in November, an anti-hunting group said.

The Cheshire force investigated but said there was "insufficient evidence" the incident in Church Minshull amounted to intentional hunting.

It says it is looking into a number of incidents from the last hunting season.

During the investigation into the events of November, police said they gathered video evidence and interviewed a number of people who were either present or who had relevant information.

Advice was also sought from the Crown Prosecution Service because of the complexity of the case, the force added.

It said all parties involved had been informed of the decision.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Monitors, the anti-hunting group which said it filmed the footage, said "pitifully weak legislation" had undermined its efforts to seek prosecution.

Fox hunting: What is the law?

Using dogs to hunt and kill foxes has been illegal in England and Wales since 2004

In 2004, it was made a criminal offence in England and Wales to hunt and kill a wild mammal with dogs

In order to prosecute, a person must be shown to be intentionally hunting the animal

Pursuit of live animals has been replaced by trail hunting, which sees hounds and riders follow a pre-laid scent along an agreed route

