Debbie Griggs case: Andrew Griggs denies pregnant wife murder

  • 17 May 2019
Debbie Griggs
Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been since 5 May 1999

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his pregnant wife who disappeared 20 years ago.

Andrew Griggs, 56, of Ringwood Road, St Leonards, Dorset, is accused of killing 34-year-old Debbie Griggs.

Mrs Griggs went missing from Walmer in Kent on 5 May 1999 while she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via videolink Mr Griggs was told he would stand trial at Canterbury Crown Court on 2 October.

Mrs Griggs' car was found a week after she went missing 20 years ago.

Police have issued repeated appeals for information in the years after she went missing but her body has not been found.

