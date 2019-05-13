Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption Thousands of spectators lined the route

Organisers of a 100-mile bike ride in which a cyclist died in a crash have described it as a "day of mixed emotions".

A man is his 50s was airlifted to hospital after falling from his bike about 23 miles in to the Vélo Birmingham & Midlands ride in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

He suffered "serious injuries" and later died.

Event organisers CSM Active said the death was "incredibly sad".

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said a second patient was also treated at the scene.

Image copyright Google Image caption Coleshill Road is a B-road in a rural location with a steep downhill section with tight left and right bends, police said

Seventeen thousand cyclists took part in the bike ride which started and ended in Birmingham, taking in Coventry, Warwickshire and the Black Country on the route.

The cyclist came off his bike at about 07:45 BST on Sunday, WMAS said.

It happened on Coleshill Road, a rural location with a steep downhill section with tight left and right bends.

WMAS said he received advanced life support at the scene before being flown to hospital, where he later died.

Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption Coventry marked about 40 miles into the 100-mile route

His next of kin have been informed and Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly cyclists with GoPro cameras, to come forward.

Ali Foster, from organiser CSM Active, said it was "a day of mixed emotions".

"Tens of thousands of spectators came to watch, 17,000 riders had a fantastic time. Obviously it was slightly overcast by the tragic news about the rider sadly losing his life," he said.

"It's extremely sad news - yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for us."

Image copyright Helen van Heyningen Image caption A mare and her newborn foal also died in the event

In Knowle, Solihull, horse-owner Helen van Heyningen said a mare and her newborn foal also died as road closures meant a vet could not reach them in time.

Organisers have not responded to Mrs van Heyningen's claim.

