Vélo Birmingham and Midlands: Riders start 100-mile trip
Thousands of cyclists have begun a 100-mile bike ride across the West Midlands.
Vélo Birmingham & Midlands started in Digbeth, Birmingham, at 06:30 BST and the route takes in Solihull, Bedworth, Coventry and Sandwell.
A shorter 42-mile challenge between Birmingham and Coventry is also available to participants this year.
Organisers said it was the second-largest closed-road event in the UK. The road closures are controversial.
The closures along the route from 01:00 BST on Sunday raised concerns of people being "trapped".
In 2017 nails were thrown on to the route, however organisers said this year's course was new and improved.
A total of £2m was raised for charity after the Vélo launched in 2017.
After a hiatus last year, the course takes in rural Warwickshire and the cobbled lanes by Coventry Cathedral, after taking the A45 out of Birmingham city centre.
After the 40-mile mark in Coventry, cyclists move on to the National Cyclists' Memorial in Meriden before pedalling back via Dudley and Sandwell in the Black Country to the finish line on Sherlock Street, central Birmingham.
